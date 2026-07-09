First To Know Weather - Changes Come This Weekend

TALLAHASSEE, WTXL. — Temperatures this morning will be once again in the mid to low 70s. With the south western breeze the humidity will still be high, but there is not as much lift to make storms and showers. That will change this afternoon.

By midday will be in the low 90s, climbing into the mid 90s by the late afternoon. A few showers will start to flow in from the south west around 11 A.M. but the majority will be staying to the west of Tallahassee. Overall the shower chances aren't very high, but they are still there.

As high pressure suppresses the chance for rain these next few days a front will come this weekend to change that. Sunday through Tuesday could be a washout as the front will move around the area. This will also drop the temperatures cooling us off for most of next week.

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