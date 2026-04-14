Midday Update: Leon Co. Commission meeting, Lowndes Co. opens new polling location for upcoming races, & more

Tuesday, April 14th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Tuesday forecast.

1) Leon County staff warn against charter amendment in agenda addressing historic harms due to new DEI laws. The proposed charter amendment, which aims to address disparities resulting from historic public policy decisions, is set for discussion at Tuesday’s county commission meeting. County staff is recommending against adding the proposal to the ballot. According to the meeting agenda, staff warned that the amendment "could lead to constitutional legal challenges and preclude the County from receiving federal grant funds."

Leon Co. staff warn against charter amendment addressing historic harms due to new DEI laws

2) Lowndes County sees a jump in registered voters and opens a new polling location for upcoming races. Officials report 90,000 voters are registered in the county, up from the reported 85,000 during the last election cycle. Election Supervisor Deb Cox said the growth is showing up at the polls, and interest in the race is higher than usual midterms.

Lowndes County sees a jump in registered voters ahead of election

3) Keep Wakulla County Beautiful hosts free amnesty event to help neighbors dispose of hazardous waste and tires. The event aims to protect the environment and keep trash out of local forests. It will take place this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the county landfill at 159 County Landfill Road in Crawfordville.

Keep Wakulla County Beautiful hosts free amnesty event to safely dispose of hazardous waste and tires

4) New survey adds to debate over whether Florida is competitive again. A new statewide poll commissioned by Democratic-aligned firms offers Florida Democrats an early argument that the party could be more competitive in 2026 than in recent cycles. That’s even as Republicans dismiss the survey as partisan spin and maintain the state continues to trend red.

New survey adds to debate over whether Florida is competitive again

5) Tuesday Forecast: Our warming, dry trend continues. We'll get into the upper 80s for highs with mostly clear skies. We're on track to hit the 90s by the end of the week. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - The Pattern Remains

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