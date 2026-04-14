Lowndes County sees a jump in registered voters and opens a new polling location for upcoming races

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — A nearly 6% jump in registered voters and a new central polling location are setting the stage for a pivotal election in Lowndes County.

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Lowndes County sees a jump in registered voters ahead of election

Officials report 90,000 voters are registered in the county, up from the reported 85,000 during the last election cycle. Election Supervisor Deb Cox said the growth is showing up at the polls, and interest in the race is higher than usual midterms.

"The interest is heightened for these. Elections for 177. The voter registration has jumped up for the 177, which is also going to be on the May 19th ballot. You'll see it on the special. The special is to fill the unexpired term. The one on the May 19th takes office 1 January," Cox said.

The heightened interest follows a vacancy in the District 177 seat earlier this year, triggering both a special election and a primary later this month.

Early voting is taking place at a new central location, the Public Safety Training Center. The center is now also serving as the combined polling place for Precincts 5 and 14.

Officials said the move is about providing better access for residents. For neighbors like Linda Gonzalez, that accessibility makes a real difference.

"And the closer it is, it is better because we walk. Some people don't have cars. I'm one of them. Can't afford it," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said having a location closer to downtown and easier to reach removes another barrier to voting.

With Election Day set for May 12th, officials are urging voters to know their game plan, verify their polling location, research the candidates, and show up to vote.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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