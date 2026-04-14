First To Know Weather - The Pattern Continues

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — We start off cool and comfortable today in the mid to upper 50s. Skies will be mostly clear all morning, and that should last into the afternoon as well.

Speaking of the afternoon it will be a very warm lunch hour for us in the low 80s. Temperatures will climb even more by the late afternoon into the mid to upper 80s, with a small amount of humidity in the air. A little more than yesterday, but nothing too terrible. A few more clouds can pop up in the evening, but skies will be generally sunny.

Today is the beginning of the warming trend, so expect upper 80s for the rest of the week. We are still on track to match record temperatures by Friday and Saturday in the low 90s.

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