Midday Update: LCTA, LCS contract negotiations, Impacts on SNAP if shutdown continues, and more

1) School district returns to original pay plan after teachers union rejects state pay increase. On Thursday, the district reset negotiations after the most recent teacher contract failed to be ratified. Teachers are pushing for clearer contract language, guaranteed funding for future raises, and workload balance.

2) SNAP benefits at risk, workers miss pay as shutdown continues. The federal government shutdown has now stretched into its 24th day with no clear path forward, as lawmakers remain deadlocked and the impacts on American families continue to escalate on multiple fronts.

3) Second Harvest and other local food banks expect influx if SNAP is disrupted. Up to 32.4% of households in our neighborhoods are on SNAP as the government shutdown continues. SNAP benefits would run out by November 1st.

4) FAMU Homecoming brings big economic boost to Tallahassee businesses. More than 50,000 visitors came to Tallahassee for FAMU’s Homecoming week. Local businesses like Street Eats, NachYo Nachos, and Pinappétit reported significant sales increases.

5) Weekend Forecast: Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s in the mornings, with highs reaching the upper 70s, low 80s. Rain will start to move in late Sunday into Monday. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

