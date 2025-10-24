First To Know Weather - Moisture Builds For Rain Next Week (10-24-2025)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Business as usual here in the Big Bend and South Georgia.

It still feels like fall out there, so keep those sweaters and jackets handy for the mornings. Temperatures will carry over from yesterday, starting our days in the 40s and 50s. Afternoons will remain in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Things will start to change as we head into the weekend. Moisture returns, bringing morning lows back into the upper 50s and eventually the 60s. This buildup will lead to a rain event from late Sunday into early Monday.

