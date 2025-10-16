Midday Update: LCS, LCTA to go back to the bargaining table, FSU Flying High Circus to return Friday, and more

October 16th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) LCS, LCTA to go back to the bargaining table as tentative agreement is not ratified, could lead to impasse. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Leon Teachers wrote that "employees of the instructional bargaining unit have not ratified the tentative agreement between LCTA and LCS."

LCS, LCTA to go back to the bargaining table as tentative agreement is not ratified, could lead to impasse

2) FSU Flying High Circus makes its return more than a year after tornado destruction. With a brand-new tent and renewed spirit, the Florida State Flying High Circus is taking flight again for its 15th annual Halloween show series that kicks off this Friday.

FSU Flying High Circus makes its return more than a year after tornado destruction

3) Capital City Chamber of Commerce hosts FAMU Economic Impact Breakfast Wednesday. The event brought county and city leaders, business owners, and other community stakeholders to together to discuss the economic benefits of FAMU's Homecoming.

Capital City Chamber of Commerce hosts FAMU Economic Impact Breakfast Wednesday

4) Florida lawmaker pushes 'teacher’s oath' bill, critics warn it could violate free speech. roposal, known as HB 147, would require anyone holding a Florida teaching certificate to take the oath as a prerequisite. Fabricio, an attorney by trade, says the idea came from his own research and his experience as both a lawyer and a parent.

Florida lawmaker pushes 'teacher’s oath' bill, critics warn it could violate free speech

5) Food assistance programs face cuts as government shutdown enters day 16. The latest development came when the U.S. Department of Agriculture warned states this week that if the shutdown extends into November, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program could be the next casualty of the political impasse.

SNAP benefits now in peril amid government shutdown

6) Thursday Forecast: Our pattern weather continues, with cool mornings and warm afternoons, with the highs reaching into the upper 80s. A cold front is expected sometime earlier next week. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Ending The Week On A Sunny Note (10-16-2025)

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.