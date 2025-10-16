First To Know Weather - Ending The Week On A Sunny Note (10-16-2025)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — The pattern continues with dry and comfortable air, especially in the mornings.

This trend gives the mornings a fall like feel. However, well above average afternoon highs are closer to summer like warmth. Fortunately, it’s mostly a dry heat. A steady, light breeze from the northeast this afternoon should help us feel a bit cooler. Highs will be in the upper-80s.

A cold front is still expected sometime between Sunday and Monday, but rain chances are much lower. The more substantial rain remains well to our north, and the energy available for rain and storm development continues to decrease with each new forecast model update.

Stick with us for any updates.

