Midday Update: LCS Board approves $30M short-term loan, Griffin Heights Amendment 3 town hall, and more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Wednesday, October 14th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) UPDATE: LCS Board approves $30M short-term loan to cover payroll while waiting for property tax revenue. The school board unanimously approved the $30 million loan at a fixed 3.95% interest rate Tuesday.

Lentheus Chaney

2) New details reveal sealed manholes and wire insulation may have fueled South Monroe Street explosion. A preliminary city investigation and an inspector reveal that sealed manholes and petroleum-based wire insulation may have contributed to the underground explosion.

New details reveal sealed manholes and wire insulation may have fueled South Monroe Street explosion

3) Griffin Heights residents weigh Amendment 3’s potential impact. Residents gathered at the Lawrence-Gregory Community Center to discuss how the proposed homestead exemption increase could affect homeowners, renters, and funding for local services.

Griffin Heights residents weigh Amendment 3’s potential impact

4) Decatur County's growing local economy set to gain nearly 90 new jobs as a new Bainbridge steakhouse opens. New housing, industries, and commercial businesses are fueling growth across Decatur County, with nearly 90 new hospitality positions set to open in Bainbridge.

Decatur County's growing local economy set to gain nearly 90 new jobs as a new Bainbridge steakhouse opens

5) Judge blocks Trump administration from banning CNN, MS NOW and Politico. In a victory for media organizations at a time when tension between the White House and journalists is high, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly ruled that CNN, MS NOW and Politico are likely to succeed in their constitutional free speech and due process claims.

Alex Brandon/AP Photo/Alex Brandon CNN Senior Reporter Betsy Klein walks through the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, in Washington.

6) Wednesday Forecast: We'll once again get into the 90s, and we could be only a few degrees shy of records set in 2019. Our high today should be around 90, and the record is 92. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First to Know Weather - Near Record Temps

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