First To Know Weather - Near Record Temps Until The Weekend

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are in the low 60s with some upper 50s this morning. This will continue until the weekend when we all cool off into the 50s for the morning. You still may want to consider a jacket, but it's pleasant out there. This afternoon will remain warm. In fact we could be only a few degrees shy of records set in 2019. Our high today should be around 90 and the record is 92.

Skies are sunny still from the morning, but a few more clouds can start to pop up. In fact the next few days show signs of increased cloud cover. Still it will be quite sunny until this weekend. A cold front will bring partly cloudy skies, but also strong wind gusts and cooler temperatures

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