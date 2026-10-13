DECATUR COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — LongHorn Steakhouse is set to open in Bainbridge, bringing nearly 90 new positions to the area.

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Decatur County's growing local economy set to gain nearly 90 new jobs as a new Bainbridge steakhouse opens

Restaurants and hotels are already part of Decatur County's job market, employing hundreds of residents.

Georgia Department of Labor data shows the hospitality industry accounted for nearly 800 local jobs in 2025.

The restaurant is looking to fill several roles, including servers, hosts, bartenders, and line cooks.

Development leaders tell ABC 27's Vanessa Lawrence the new development represents the growing activity happening across Decatur County, as new housing, industries, and commercial businesses come to the area, giving residents more opportunities to live and work.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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