Midday Update: LCS after-school programs in jeopardy, 2nd migrant detention facility to open in Fl, and more

Friday, August 15th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Leon County Schools faces $500,000 funding shortfall for after-school programs after federal funds were dispersed. Superintendent Rocky Hanna and the Children's Services Council said they are in communication to help fill the gap through the end of the school year.

2) Mother accused of killing 2-year-old son makes first court appearance Thursday. Police say Raymona Ford admitted that she hit the child in the head three times before placing him in the tub. She told police she hit him due to his behavior and making a mess of himself and the home.

3) FWC votes yes to partially reopen Apalachicola Bay for Oyster harvesting. They approved Option 2 with some modifications. They limited the season from January 1st to the end of February. They increased the unsized oysters from 5 to 30.

4) DeSantis Picks Baker Correctional for New Migrant Detention Facility. Florida is moving forward with its second state-run migrant detention site — this time at the Baker Correctional Institution in Sanderson — a facility Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling the “Deportation Depot.”

5) Weekend Forecast: A Heat Advisory has been issued for all counties until 7:00 p.m. Afternoon showers are possible, and the weekend is looking very similar with hot temperatures and scattered afternoon showers and storms. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the details below.

