Highs continue to climb with heat index in triple digits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The morning is starting off warm with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s, but this is just the start to a hot day!

The humidity is sticking around contributing to the hot temperatures and heat index. Highs today will reach the mid 90s with feel like temperatures well into the triple digits.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for all counties starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m..

Make sure to stay hydrated and stay indoors as much as possible!

We will see scattered shower activity this afternoon, mainly along the Big Bend, but this won't be enough to cool us off.

The weekend is looking very similar with hot temperatures and scattered afternoon showers and stoms.

We get a relief from the rain starting Tuesday as drier air moves through the area.

