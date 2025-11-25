Midday Update: LCS adds more 'ZeroEyes' AI software, 2026 Banana Ball Tour: Lottery winners announced, & more

Tuesday, November 25th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Federal student loan changes spark concerns for some North Florida graduate students. New federal loan limits give the U.S. Department of Education authority to define which graduate programs qualify as professional or nonprofessional. Several health-related graduate programs, including nursing and physical therapy, will lose access to higher professional loan caps starting in 2026.

2) Leon County Schools adds more 'ZeroEyes' AI software to their security cameras, to detect guns on campus. This software can detect guns on campus, all in an effort to improve student safety. Safety leaders said weapons seized on campuses have decreased by 58% since December 2022.

3) Crawfordville woman giving back to community by serving food on Thanksgiving. Sarah Hutto felt it in her heart to help neighbors eat on Thanksgiving. Her generosity inspired others to help.

4) UPDATE: Lottery winners announced for 2026 Banana Ball Tour at Dick Howser Stadium, Doak Campbell Stadium. Banana Ball held the 2026 Banana Ball Ticket Lottery until October 31st. We are now learning who made the cut.

5) James Fishback launches insurgent 2026 bid for Florida governor, targeting affordability. Fishback, a 30-year-old political newcomer from Madison County, filed his paperwork Monday morning in Tallahassee, telling reporters, he vowed to extend the DeSantis era by running on a hard-right platform focused on immigration, culture-war issues, and what he calls an "affordability mandate."

6) Tuesday Forecast: Temperatures will once again be in the low 80s, but a cold front is coming. Storms are possible tomorrow, with some possibly becoming strong or severe. The system will start around 4:00 a.m. First to Know Meteorologists Ryan Gold has the details below.

