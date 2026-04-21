Midday Update: Jay Collins rejects dropout rumors, Habitat for Humanity opens new Valdosta ReStore, and more

Tuesday, April 21st: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Tuesday forecast.

1) Leon County historic harms charter amendment undergoing redrafts amid concerns over anti-DEI laws. County staff said the amendment is being redrafted with "a new framework and directive". The goal of the amendment is to ensure the county uses data to analyze past policies, determine where money has been spent, and find ways to alleviate those impacts on the community.

Leon County historic harms charter amendment undergoing redrafts amid concerns over anti-DEI laws

2) Wakulla County to present updated Fire and EMS service study during public workshop. The county evaluates its fire services, known as the Municipal Services Benefit Unit, every five years. County Administrator David Edwards says studies like this help establish tax rates for the next five years.

Wakulla County to present updated Fire and EMS service study at a public workshop ahead of board meeting

3) Habitat for Humanity opens new Valdosta ReStore to fund attainable housing and honor a local leader's legacy. The new location at 308 E. Hill Ave. comes after two years of planning and setbacks from Hurricane Helene. Leaders said the move from Cypress Street, which will now be used for overflow, increases visibility from about 1,500 cars a day to at least 7,000.

Habitat for Humanity opens new Valdosta ReStore to fund attainable housing and honor a local leader's legacy

4) Jay Collins rejects dropout rumors, escalates attacks on Byron Donalds in Florida governor’s race. Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins sought Monday to turn rumors about the viability of his campaign into a show of defiance, insisting at a St. Petersburg press conference that he is staying in the Republican governor’s race. He announced his team was launching a seven-figure media buy, then sharpened his attacks on front-runner Byron Donalds.

Jay Collins says he’s staying in Florida governor’s race, targets Donalds

5) Tuesday Forecast: We'll get into the mid to low 80s following a chilly morning. While more clouds can roll in, we will stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Another Lovely Day

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