Habitat for Humanity has opened a new ReStore in Valdosta, realizing a years-long vision to fund more attainable housing for local families.

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Habitat for Humanity opens new Valdosta ReStore to fund attainable housing and honor a local leader's legacy

The new location at 308 E. Hill Ave. comes after two years of planning and setbacks from Hurricane Helene. Leaders said the move from Cypress Street, which will now be used for overflow, increases visibility from about 1,500 cars a day to at least 7,000.

The ReStore helps fund Habitat’s home builds, covering nearly 85% of construction costs. Executive Director Justin Geers said expanding the store could help increase builds from one home a year to as many as four, or one every 90 days.

MALIA THOMAS ABC27's Malia Thomas had a chance to speak with Mike Bourgoin about his vision for Valdosta-Lowndes County Habitat for Humanity just months before his passing.

"What we make here is what we put towards those home builds. The more you make, the more homes we can build," Geers said.

With construction costs pushing home prices from $90,000 in 2023 to over $165,000 now, Habitat is shifting its focus from "affordable" to "attainable" housing, which are homes that families can realistically pay for long-term. More than 1,000 families applied for homes this year, but only a fraction will be selected.

The new store also honors the legacy of former Executive Director Mike Bourgoin, who spent more than 20 years helping families find housing before he passed away. Geers made completing the ReStore his mission.

"It feels great… " It’s an absolute miracle… everything lined up… and we couldn’t be more thankful for the team that made this happen," Geers said.

Bourgoin’s sister, Nancy, attended the ribbon-cutting to walk through the space her brother spent his final days planning.

MALIA THOMAS Bourgoin's sister, Nancy, got emotional as the Habitat team dedicated the ReStore to him.

"It brings tears to my eyes… he would be so happy. This was his dream, and we just made it happen," Amy Self, the Restore manager, said.

A mural signifying hope and unity was created on the side of the building by Valdosta State University Fine Arts students. For shoppers, the store provides furniture, building supplies, and materials to improve their homes.

"It gives them an outlet to find things that they normally couldn’t afford… a place where they can get materials to improve their houses... when the next storm hits," Self said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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