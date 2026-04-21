First To Know Weather - Another Lovely Day

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — It is very chilly out there this morning. Temperatures are in the low 40s to the low 50s. Grab a jacket as you head out the door, but you wont need it by the late morning.

We are cooking up this lunch hour in the low to mid 70s. Temperatures climb to the mid to low 80s by the late afternoon, and while more clouds can roll in, we will stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Luckily the wind has died down from yesterday, so we can enjoy our drier heat without our hats blowing off.

High pressure is effecting us for now, but it does move on after today. This will allow a shortwave in the upper atmosphere to bring in clouds,and maybe a stray shower or two for tomorrow. We are keeping an eye on this weekend which could have some more showers coming our way.

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