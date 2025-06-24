Midday Update: Iran/Israel fire missiles amid ceasefire, Lori Paige's death possible motive revealed, & more

Tuesday, June 24th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Trump furious after Iran and Israel exchange missiles amid ceasefire. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he believed that both Israel and Iran violated ceasefire terms with attacks that followed an early Tuesday deadline to cease hostilities. Israel accused Iran of launching missiles into its airspace after the ceasefire was supposed to take effect. Iran’s state media said its military denied firing on Israel.

Trump says Israel-Iran ceasefire 'is in effect' and Israeli planes won't attack anymore

2) Sexual assault possible motive behind Lori Paige's death, says State Attorney. State Attorney Jack Campbell is sharing new information related to Lori Paige's death, that's following her father Andrew Wiley's death in jail Thursday following a medical emergency.

Sexual assault leading to possible pregnancy, State Attorney Jack Campbell says is motive behind Lori Paige's death

3) Jefferson County school board approves shared services with Madison County amid community concerns. In a unanimous vote, the Jefferson County School Board approved a cost-saving partnership with Madison County to share key district leadership roles—a move expected to save nearly $160,000.

Jefferson County school board approves shared services with Madison County amid community concerns

4) Tuesday's Forecast: The heat will continue. We'll reach the upper 90s again with some neighborhoods reaching very close to triple digits. An isolated storm along the Big Bend coastline and inland from sea breeze and easterly wind interaction is possible. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has the details below.

Keeping rain chances down but heat up Tuesday

