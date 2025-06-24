Finding ways to stay cool with highs soaring into upper 90s Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another hot day is in store for the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Most of our highs get to the upper 90s. Some neighborhood highs get very close to the triple digits!

Rain chance are suppressed Tuesday afternoon, but an isolated storm along the Big Bend coastline and inland from sea breeze and easterly wind interaction is possible.

The ridge that keeps us so warm and mostly dry starts to break down Wednesday.

We still expect a warmer afternoon (highs in the upper 90s), but storm activity will be a lot more noticeable.

Some storms could even contain damaging wind and hail.

We will keep a close eye on these storms for you heading through Wednesday afternoon.

Until then, stay cool and safe from the heat!

