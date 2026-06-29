Midday Update: Heat Advisory issued, Neighbors hold truck parade to honor deceased 3-year-old, and more

Monday, June 29th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Monday forecast.

1) Monday Forecast: We have a heat advisory in effect until 8:00 p.m. We'll get into the upper 90s. The heat index will be anywhere from 105 to 110. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Heat Advisory in effect

2) Neighbors hold truck parade to honor deceased 3-year-old before funeral. Revving engines echoed outside Berean Christian Fellowship on Saturday as dozens of trucks lined up for one final ride honoring 3-year-old Alejandro Pablo Del Real.

Monster truck parade honors 3-year-old before funeral

3) Leon High School's summer musical "Frozen" unites nearly 50 students. Leon High School's annual summer musical is bringing together students from across Leon County, giving them a unique opportunity to take part in the local arts scene.

Lyric Sloan

4) Supreme Court upholds late-arriving mail ballots in Mississippi. In a 5-4 decision, the justices ruled that federal election law requires ballots to be cast by Election Day but does not require election officials to receive them by that date.

Matt Slocum/AP FILE - Mail-in ballots for the 2020 General Election.

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