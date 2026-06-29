First To Know Weather - The Heat Is On This Week

TALLAHASSEE, WTXL. — It is uncomfortable out there this morning. While the temperatures start off in the mid to upper 70s the humidity is very high and oppressive. You'll want to take some water with you as you head out for the day. Skies will be starting off very sunny, but clouds will return in the afternoon with an isolated shower possible.

We will heat up quickly throughout today. By midday we will be in the low 90s, but it will climb even more into the upper 90s. The heat index will be anywhere from 105 to 110 and a HEAT ADVISORY is in effect from Noon to 8 P.M.

High pressure is settling around our area, and the ridge is stretching throughout the entire eastern coast. This is bringing a heat wave not just for us, but for northeastern states as well. With extra sinking area associated with this ridge, it is unlikely for many showers and storms to form overall. However, a shortwave low in the upper atmosphere tomorrow could fight back enough to create rain and thunder in the afternoon. This will only be for one day, with the majority of the days sunny to partly cloudy.

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