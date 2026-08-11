Midday Update: Heat Advisory Issued, Memorial for double homicide victim, & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Tuesday, August 11th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Memorial held for John Luper as manhunt continues. The memorial service drew a standing-room-only crowd. Attendees shared memories, listened to music, and celebrated Luper's life. Law enforcement agencies are still searching for the suspect in the double homicide case.

Friends and family gather to remember John Luper as search for suspect in his death continues

2) State building had radon mitigation system, but workers were moved out over possible elevated levels. A state grounds maintenance facility in Downtown Tallahassee has a radon mitigation system installed, but workers were recently relocated after an employee's personal testing suggested radon gas levels inside may be elevated.

State building had radon mitigation system, but workers were moved out over possible elevated levels

3) Visit Valdosta launches $95 tourism pass combining four local attractions to boost visitor spending. The pass includes admission to Wild Adventures, Recoil Trampoline Park, Valdosta Wake Compound Aqua Park and the Meta Shaw Coleman Children's Imagination Station. Rather than buying separate tickets, visitors can use the pass across multiple days — encouraging longer stays and more spending in the community.

Visit Valdosta launches $95 tourism pass combining four local attractions to boost visitor spending

4) Vindman’s money advantage meets Nixon’s Florida roots in Democratic Senate primary. Florida’s special U.S. Senate race is attracting millions of dollars, but before Democrats can challenge Republican Sen. Ashley Moody, they must settle a primary between two candidates offering very different arguments.

Vindman’s money advantage meets Nixon’s Florida roots in Democratic Senate primary

5) Tuesday Forecast: We are in the upper 80s this midday and will climb to the mid 90s by the late afternoon. A Heat Advisory has also been issued for all of our Florida counties and two Georgia counties. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First to Know Weather - Tropical check and High pressure

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