LOWNDES COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — Visit Valdosta has launched a new $95 Visit Valdosta Pass, bundling admission to 4 local attractions into a single purchase and giving families more flexibility to experience what Lowndes County has to offer.

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Visit Valdosta launches $95 tourism pass combining four local attractions to boost visitor spending

The pass includes admission to Wild Adventures, Recoil Trampoline Park, Valdosta Wake Compound Aqua Park and the Meta Shaw Coleman Children's Imagination Station. Rather than buying separate tickets, visitors can use the pass across multiple days — encouraging longer stays and more spending in the community.

Visit Valdosta President and CEO David DiSalvo said the pass is designed to grow over time.

"We hope that futuristically, we can add other things to the pass. We'd love to add Downtown Valdosta. We'd love to add a hotel stay. We wanted to roll this out in its infancy to make sure that it works, that people can enjoy it," DiSalvo said.

DiSalvo said the appeal of the pass comes down to convenience and value.

"I think the most exciting thing about the pass is that it's an easy one-time purchase... People like simplicity. They like flexibility, and it gives them a value," DiSalvo said.

Tourism already plays a major role in the local economy. Visitor spending generates more than $458 million in direct spending in Lowndes County and supports nearly 5,800 local jobs. The pass is designed to keep that momentum going by turning Valdosta into more than a quick stop for travelers.

Wild Adventures is also working to extend summer traffic with a new event. The park is introducing Summer Splash Days, giving guests another reason to visit before Splash Island closes for the season.

Wild Adventures PR Specialist Asher Raymond said the event is one the park has been eager to launch.

"We're gonna kick things off next weekend with our brand new event Summer Splash Days. We are super, super excited to launch this event," Raymond said.

The broader goal of the pass is creating reasons for visitors to spend more time in Valdosta while giving local families more ways to enjoy their weekends close to home.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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