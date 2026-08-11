First To Know Weather - High Pressure Settles In For The Week

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting off in the mid to upper 70s this morning. Skies will be fairly clear, but more clouds pop up in the afternoon along with a stray shower and isolated thunder possible.

By midday we will be in the upper 80s climbing to the mid 90s by the late afternoon. The Heat Advisory will come into effect at 1 P.M. and last until 7 P.M. The heat index will reach as high as 110° for our Florida counties, and hang around 105° for our South Georgia counties.

High pressure will remain overhead until the end of the week. Once it breaks there will be a chance for rain heading into the weekend.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.