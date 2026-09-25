Midday Update: Hearing in Leon County child abuse case, FAMU BOT calls for changes at DRS, & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Friday, September 25th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Pretrial hearing for man facing child abuse charges in Leon County. A judge heard testimony from two state witnesses Thursday before making a decision on pretrial detention for Juming Delmas.

Leon County judge to rule within 24 hours on pretrial detention for man facing child abuse charges

2) FAMU trustees demand 14-day fix plan for Developmental Research School. A third-party audit of FAMU's Developmental Research School raised concerns about leadership, finances, and staff credentials. But a source says there is another side to the story.

FAMU trustees demand 14-day fix plan for Developmental Research School amid audit findings

3) Florida candidates clash over data centers. A new poll finds majority opposition to projects near home, but Republican leads in the governor and U.S. Senate races.

Florida candidates clash over data centers

4) ON THE ROAD: How Thomasville built a culinary identity on community. Thomasville has earned national praise for its food scene. The owners behind it say community — not just the cuisine — is what sets the city apart.

Thomasville has earned national recognition for its culinary community and Southern appeal, but local restaurant owners say the food is only part of the story.

5) Weekend Forecast: Sun will shine in full force as we end the day today. We will stay sunny through most of the weekend as well, with only partly cloudy skies to end Sunday. Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - An Amazing Weekend Ahead

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