First To Know Weather - An Amazing Weekend Ahead

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting off in the mid to upper 60s. For the first time since the late spring we are starting off with no 70s. It is nice, comfortable, and dry. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to low 80s, and that will stick through the weekend.

There will be a few low level clouds to start today, but they will clear up through the morning, and into the afternoon. Sun will shine in full force as we end the day today. We will stay sunny through most of the weekend as well, with only partly cloudy skies to end Sunday.

The chances of rain are still low into next week, but we could see some spotty showers as early as Tuesday. This can change so stick with us for updates.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.