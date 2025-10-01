Midday Update: Government shutdown impacts, Community leaders discuss TMH-FSU merger, and more

October 1st: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following in the Big Bend, South Georgia, and nationally, along with your forecast.

1) Government shutdown leaves federal agencies scrambling to manage workforce cuts. For the first time in nearly seven years, parts of the U.S. government are closed after the Senate failed to pass a continuing resolution to fund operations late Tuesday. Essential government employees are still reporting to work Wednesday; however, they will not see a paycheck until after the shutdown is resolved.

2) Tallahassee could feel the impact of a government shutdown. It could delay funding for healthcare, education, and local services. Florida State Economics professor Randall Holcombe says the people in Tallahassee who are relying on federal funds are most likely to be affected.

3) Faith leaders and residents raise concerns over TMH-FSU partnership proposal. On Tuesday, a group of clergy members held a press conference ahead of Wednesday's meeting in response to the Memorandum of Understanding between Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare and Florida State University. They believe without fair compensation, it could reduce local oversight and community accountability.

4) Trump Presidential Library planned for downtown Miami, legal fight looms. Florida lawmakers have voted to bring the nation's first Presidential Library to downtown Miami. While Governor Ron DeSantis praises this idea. It is already receiving push back from lawmakers and residents of Miami.

5) Wednesday Forecast: We begin October in a moderate to severe drought. Today will be drier, with decreasing moisture. We are expecting a multi-day rain event starting this weekend, with the heaviest rainfall likely from Sunday through Tuesday. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

