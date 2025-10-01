First To Know Weather - Much Needed Rain On The Way (10-1-2025)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — After a very dry September, we begin October in moderate to severe drought. The Drought Monitor is updated every Thursday, so while it does not yet reflect the rain we received over the weekend, we do not expect much change in the new update.

Today will be drier, with decreasing moisture. There likely will not be any relief on the Drought Monitor until this weekend. We are expecting a multi-day rain event starting Saturday, with the heaviest rainfall likely from Sunday through Tuesday. No severe weather is anticipated, but thunderstorms and breezy conditions are likely. It is still too early to know exactly how much rain we will receive, but a significant amount is expected.

Temperatures today will remain in the mid-80s with lower humidity. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through midday and into the afternoon.

