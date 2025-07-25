Midday Update: Ghislaine Maxwell interviewed by DOJ, FSU 10% tuition hike for out-of-state students, and more

Friday, July 25th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Ghislaine Maxwell interviewed by DOJ as Epstein transparency push heats up. As demands intensify for full disclosure of the Jeffrey Epstein case files, senior Justice Department officials met Thursday with convicted sex trafficker and Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell at a federal courthouse in Tallahassee. The high-stakes meeting comes amid deepening public scrutiny and political fallout stretching from the White House to Congress.

2) FSU trustees approve 10% tuition hike for out-of-state students beginning next semester. Trustees say this increase will generate millions in revenue for the university. Florida law on student ratios dictates that this will not result in more out-of-state students being enrolled for revenue purposes at the expense of in-state students.

3) Apalachee Center to open new residential facility in Gadsden County. The facility is geared towards helping people transition from the state hospital to everyday life. ABC 27 toured a similar facility in Leon County to see what services the facility will offer.

4) Weekend Forecast: Highs will top off in low 90s Friday with a chance of scattered showers. We will feel like the triple digits Friday and Saturday, but actual highs Sunday through Wednesday will top out in the low 100s! First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has the details below.

