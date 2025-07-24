Deputy US AG Todd Blanche set to meet with Ghislaine Maxwell in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Deputy US AG Todd Blanche is expected to meet with Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein, this morning at the US Attorney’s Office in Tallahassee.

According to reporter Forrest Saunders, Deputy AG Todd Blanche, Maxwell, and her attorneys connected in Tallahassee Thursday morning around 9 a.m.

This comes as public pressure is intensifying for the White House to release long-sealed files connected to Epstein. Attention has turned once again to Maxwell, who is now serving a 20-year sentence in a Tallahassee federal prison for sex trafficking of minors.

Maxwell, long accused of helping Epstein exploit underage girls, may soon be facing questions from members of Congress and the Justice Department.

On Wednesday, a federal judge in Florida denied a Trump administration request to unseal Epstein grand jury transcripts, drawing backlash from transparency advocates.

