Midday Update: Georgia Primary Election, Scientists request another study to look at PFAS, and more

Tuesday, May 19th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Tuesday forecast.

1) AMERICA VOTES 2026: Georgia Primary: What voters need to know before heading to the polls. The 2026 Georgia Primary Election is underway. You have until 7:00 p.m. to get in line to cast your vote.

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2) Scientists request another study to look at "forever chemicals" in water systems. Scientists are calling for further investigation by state and local governments into elevated PFAS levels found in private wells in Woodville and in the water at Wakulla Springs. At a recent meeting, City Commissioners raised concerns that the County's landfill could be a source of the contamination.

Scientists request another study to look at "forever chemicals" in water systems

3 ) FSU alumnus launches AI app to help neighbors understand legislation. The app uses artificial intelligence to make bills more accessible to the average person and promote civic engagement.

Florida State University alum launches AI app to make legislation more accessible

4) DeSantis sharpens property tax pitch as deadline looms. Speaking in Brevard County, DeSantis said local governments have seen property tax collections climb from about $32 billion in 2019 to about $60 billion today. He argued that increase has outpaced what is needed to account for population growth and inflation, and said lawmakers should move next on property tax reform once they finish the state budget.

DeSantis Sharpens Property Tax Pitch as Deadline Looms

5) Tuesday Forecast: The hot trend continues. We'll get into the upper 80s to low 90s. If you plan on voting today, make sure to bring some water just in case the lines are long.

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