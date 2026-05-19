First To Know Weather - Your South Georgia Election Day Forecast

TALLAHASSEE, WTXL. — It's another muggy and warm morning temperatures are in the low 70s and upper 60s. Skies should be sunny for the most part, but there will be clouds coming and going throughout the day.

This midday will be a lot like yesterday. A few more clouds can roll in, but it will stay mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid 80s, and the humidity will be high.

If you are heading to the polls in South Georgia today keep in mind we are climbing to the low 90s again today. Bring water with you if you have to wait in those poll lines, or if you have to spend extended time outside.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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