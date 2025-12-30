Midday Update: GCHS principal reassigned, North Monroe upgrades, Should Florida keep VISIT FLORIDA?, & more

Tuesday, December 30th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Gadsden County High School principal reassigned without explanation from district. Community members and parents say they learned of the change through social media.

2) Leon County secures $21 million investment for North Monroe, neighbors share excitement about progress. Money will be invested in the area between Tharpe Street and Capital Circle NW. Leon County Commissioner Rick Minor has pushing for this funding for years.

3) Goodwill donations fuel job training and employment. Acceptable donations help fund Goodwill’s Prosperity Center, providing free access to computers, job searches, and skill-building programs. Ninety cents of every retail dollar spent stays local, supporting employment services and workforce training.

4) New CEO, new strategy, same question: should Florida keep VISIT FLORIDA? As lawmakers return to Tallahassee next month, VISIT FLORIDA may once again face scrutiny over whether the state’s tourism bureau is still worth its roughly $80 million annual price tag. Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is proposing to keep the agency funded for another fiscal year. That’s as the Florida House has repeatedly questioned whether the state should reform, scale back, or scrap the program entirely.

5) Tuesday Forecast: The cold weather is here to stay for the week. Temps will only reach up into the low 50s, so make sure to bundle up throughout the day. Tonight's lows will dip into the 20s, well below freezing. There are cold-weather shelters available for those in need.

