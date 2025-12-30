First To Know Weather - The Cold Settles In

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — We have dropped at least 25 degrees in just 24 hours. We went from the mid 60s yesterday into the mid to low 30s for this morning. The wind chill will be the bigger impact, with the feels like temperature at least 5 degrees colder. Be sure to bundle up as you head out the door this morning. Temperatures remain close to, if not below, freezing for the next few mornings, peaking tomorrow morning.

We stay below average not only in our lows this morning, but also our highs this afternoon. Temperatures will only climb into the low 50s, so jackets will still be needed for outdoor afternoon activities. This trend will slowly change over the next few days. Warmth will slowly spread in from the west by Friday. Increased moisture and warmth will lead us back into the 60s and 70s ahead of another front this weekend.

