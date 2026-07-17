Midday Update: Gadsden Co. parents criticize school district, a warning against speeding, & more

Friday, July 17th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Gadsden County parent question school district's timeline and call for transparency. An SRO in Gadsden County was arrested on felony charges earlier this month, but parents say they weren't notified until the deputy's arrest became public — nearly eight months after the first complaint.

Gadsden County parents question school district's timeline after SRO arrest on felony charges

2) Cairo mother who lost her son to speeding shares her message. Operation Southern Slow Down returned to Georgia this week. The operation aims to reduce speed-related accidents. A Cairo parent also wants drivers to remember the cost of speeding.

Cairo mother who lost son to speeding driver shares her message as Operation Southern Slow Down returns

3) Donalds, Jolly hold the inside track as Florida governor’s race enters final primary stretch. With Florida’s Aug. 18 primary approaching, the race for governor is increasingly centered on two frontrunners as their opponents scramble for a late breakthrough.

Donalds, Jolly hold the inside track as Florida governor’s race enters final primary stretch

4) Florida Sheriffs Association builds youth center to inspire next generation of public safety pros. Sheriffs have already committed $2 million to the project and are now raising another $1 million to complete the building.

Florida Sheriffs Association builds youth center to inspire next generation of public safety pros

5) Weekend Forecast: We are in the upper 80s this midday and climbing to the mid 90s for our highs later in the day. This weekend is looking very active. Showers and storms could wash out your outdoor plans. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - A stormy weekend ahead

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