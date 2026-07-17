First To Know Weather - A Stormy Weekend Ahead

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Temperatures are starting off in the low to upper 70s. Skies will be mostly clear, and they should stay that way for most of the morning. Clouds will eventually pop up in the late afternoon.

We will be in the upper 80s this midday climbing to the mid 90s for our highs later on. Shower and thunder chances are low, but not zero. They can pop up randomly through the late afternoon until 10 pm.

This weekend is looking very active. A low forming in the northeastern Gulf could wash out our outdoor plans Saturday and Sunday. As of now tornado potential is low, but strong or isolated severe storms are possible starting Saturday afternoon.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.