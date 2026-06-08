Midday Update: Future farming in North Florida, Redistricting battle: statehouses/city councils next?, & more

Monday, June 8th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Monday forecast.

1) Tomato Festival sparks conversation about the future of farming in North Florida. The festival is a chance to celebrate a local crop, but for farmers, it also raises an important question about who will be growing these crops in the years ahead.

Tomato Festival sparks conversation about the future of farming in North Florida

2) First came Congress. Now a national redistricting battle may turn to statehouses and city councils. After a blitz of congressional redistricting ahead of the midterm elections, a national battle for partisan control is about to enter a new phase that could affect representation on everything from tax rates to social safety net programs, teacher salaries, housing regulations, and local road repairs.

A national redistricting battle may turn to statehouses and city councils

3) Greater Bond residents work towards strong community connections and engagement. Residents gathered Saturday at the Walker-Ford Community Center for an event connecting neighbors with local resources, health services, and law enforcement.

Greater Bond residents work towards stronger community connections and engagement

4) Monday Forecast: We'll get back into the low to mid 90s. Throughout the day, most will get in on cloud cover with isolated neighborhoods seeing showers this afternoon. Shower activity will mainly hug eastern neighborhoods along I-75. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the details below.

First to Know Forecast: Hot week with humidity returning (6/8/2026)

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