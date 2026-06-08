Hot week with humidity returning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We will be welcoming back the summer-like conditions with temperatures holding in the 90s and humidity levels rising.

Throughout the day, most will get in on cloud cover with isolated neighborhoods with see showers this afternoon. Shower activity will mainly hug eastern neighborhoods along I-75.

But the showers won't stop our temperatures from rising. Highs will be back in the low to mid 90s.

As we work our way through the week, rain chances will increase as the sea breeze pushes inland each afternoon.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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