Midday Update: FSU's Section B Animals bring decades of tradition, Spirit Airlines shutdown impacts, & more

Monday, May 4th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Monday forecast.

1) US launches Project Freedom, begins escorting ships through Hormuz. President Donald Trump’s “Project Freedom” initiative is now underway, with U.S. forces beginning operations to help ships move through the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East. Two U.S.-flagged merchant vessels successfully transited the strait on Monday, according to U.S. Central Command.

Latest effort to open Strait of Hormuz faces obstacles

2) Here’s what to know about Spirit Airlines shutting down — and what to do if you had a flight with the airline. Spirit Airlines filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy twice in the last two years, most recently in August. But the airline’s financial troubles stem back to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lekan Oyekanmi/AP A sign announces Spirit Airlines' shutdown, Saturday, May 2, 2026, at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, in Houston.

3) Florida State's Section B Animals bring decades of tradition to Dick Howser Stadium. For generations of Florida State fans, the sounds of baseball at Dick Howser Stadium haven't just come from the field. Here's how FSU fans have built something bigger than the game.

Florida State's Section B Animals bring decades of tradition to Dick Howser Stadium

4) Tallahassee's Class of 2026 graduates this weekend across FAMU, FSU, and Tallahassee State College. Meet three graduates whose journeys to the stage couldn't be more different.

Tallahassee's class of 2026 graduates this weekend across FAMU, FSU and Tallahassee State College

5) Monday Forecast: We'll warm up into the low 80s today following a cool morning. Our next rainmaker will come through near the end of the week. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - A Temperature Rollercoaster

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