First To Know Weather - A Temperature Rollercoaster This Week

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — It is a calm, clear, and chilly morning with temperatures in the upper 40s to the low 50s. Grab those jackets as you head out the door, but you wont need them all morning.

Temperatures will start to cook up this midday in the mid 70s. We will continue to warm into the late afternoon reaching the low 80s. It will be a dry heat today, and arguably comfortable. A few clouds can pop up heading into this evening.

Our next rain maker will come through near the end of the week Thursday-Friday, and another dose of rain on Saturday. While storms are possible, as of now there is no threat for severe weather. Stick with us for updates as they come!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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