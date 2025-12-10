Midday Update: FSU Women's Soccer celebrates National Title, Dissolving HOAs in Florida?, and more

Wednesday, December 10th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) CHAMPS: FSU soccer returns to Tallahassee after national title win. FSU defeated Stanford 1-0 to win the College Cup Final. Monday's victory marked the 5th championship for the women's soccer program.

FSU Soccer defeats Stanford in College Cup Final 1-0, secures 5th national title

2) Gadsden County seniors seek answers after elderly affairs director's sudden removal. The Director of Elderly Affairs, Tonya Fryson’s, move to Roads and Bridges has disrupted support services they rely on. The county attorney completed an investigation after financial concerns were raised by the clerk of court.

Gadsden County to reveal Elderly Affairs investigation in special meeting Thursday

3) Neighbors want more education about recycling in Wakulla County. Many neighbors expressed ideas to help bring curbside pick-up back to Wakulla County. On Tuesday night, a meeting was held to address ways to improve recycling in the area.

Neighbors want more education about recycling to help bring sustainability to Wakulla County

4) New bill would let Floridians dissolve their HOAs. Filed by Rep. Juan Carlos Porras, a Miami Republican, the 32-page package would overhaul how HOA and condo disputes are handled, create a new community association court and, for the first time, give homeowners a legal pathway to dissolve their HOA.

New bill would let Floridians dissolve their HOAs

5) Wednesday Forecast: A dry front will push through today, which will drop highs tomorrow, and could lead to another freeze Friday morning. Temps will rise into the mid 60s before dipping into the 40s. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - A Freezing Morning

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.