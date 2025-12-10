First To Know Weather - A Freezing Morning

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — All you cold lovers out there will enjoy this morning. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s as we start our day. Some areas could even reach the upper 20s by the sunrise. We will not break out of the freeze until around 9am, so have those coats as you head out the door. You will not need them by the afternoon as we warm up to the mid to upper 60s.

Cold is only one impact we have this morning. There is patchy fog along with the patchy frost. When you have patchy fog you have widespread moisture, and this could produce light ice on your windshields, even in areas without the fog. Those with fog, however, have an increased chance for that light ice so be mindful this morning. This will not impact roadways, only windows and windshields.

A dry front will push through Today which will drop highs tomorrow, and could lead to another freeze Friday morning.

