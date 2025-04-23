Midday Update: FSU Students call for change following shooting, Lori Paige memorial, and more

Wednesday, April 23rd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Several student groups call for change following deadly campus shooting. Students Demand Action made their case for gun reform Tuesday, alongside House Democrat leader Fentrice Driskell.

2) Community remembers Lori Paige with memorial celebration.

Paige was reported missing in June 2023. Earlier this month, the Tallahassee Police Department announced her remains were found in Thomas County, Ga, and that her father has been charged with her death.

3) Who left it here? 1977 Datsun found in Wakulla sinkhole.The car’s removal was driven by both curiosity and environmental protection efforts.

4) Summer is nearly here. WTXL ABC 27 has compiled a list of summer camps around the Big Bend and South Georgia. Click here to check out our growing list.

5) Wednesday's Forecast:Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s, maybe even low 90s. Spotty storms are possible in our southeast Georgia neighborhoods tonight. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copelandhas the details below.

