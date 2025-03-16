2025 SUMMER CAMPS: Summer break will be here soon. Here's a list of camps around The Big Bend & South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, FL — With school ending in a couple of months, WTXL ABC 27 has compiled a list of available summer camps around The Big Bend and South Georgia. Availability is subject to change and prices vary per camp.

Camps will be added as details are released.

Big Bend 2025 Summer Camps:

AR Summer Camp Workshops: May 27th-August 8th, for ages 7-14. Campers will be able to make a variety of decor for their rooms including wood signs, trays, string art, wall hangings, & pillows. Click here for details.

Theatre Tallahassee: June 9th-July 11th, for ages 12-17. Campers will use a variety of theatre games, improvisation, role-playing, scene work, dance, and vocal training. Click here for details.

Decades Summer Art Camp at LeMoyne: May 26th-August 8th, for ages 6-12. Campers will focus on the many types of stories told around the world and take four art classes focusing on drawing/painting, mixed media, 3D sculpture, and ceramics. Click here for details.

Foundation 4 Arts: Exact dates haven't been announced, for ages 5-13. This is an all-inclusive camp. Campers will be able to learn karate, gymnastics, outdoor sports, cooking, music, dance, life skills, and much more. Click here for details.

Tallahassee Ballet: June 16th-July 21st, for ages 4-9. Campers will be able to express themselves through dance movement, creative play, artistic interpretation, and summer fun. Themes are based on popular concepts like Barbie, princesses, Taylor Swift, and The Nutcracker. Click here for details.

Mason's School of Music, Dance, & Arts: June 2nd-August 8th, for students who've completed Kindergarten-entering 6th grade. Campers must be at least 5-years-old. Each week, students will learn songs, dances, paint backdrops, and learn lines based on the theme for that week. Click here for details.

The Magnolia School Center Stage: June 9th-August 1st, for students in Kindergarten-8th grade. There are several camp options including, Center Stage, Cooking & Kitchen Science, Myths & Magic, The Wonders of Water, and more. Click here for details.

Young Actors Theatre: May 26th-July 27th, for ages 3-18. Campers will have the chance to take singing, dancing, and acting classes with faculty each week, which will conclude with a showcase. Click here for details.

Southern Shakespeare Company: June 16-20th, for students in 3rd-9th grade. Campers will discover the excitement of theatre and performing with a big focus on fun. Click herefor details.

Capital City Rowing: June 9th-July 4th, for students in middle and high school. Campers will learn how to row including safety protocols, both on and off the water, be able to identify boats and equipment, and most importantly learn good rowing techniques all while having fun on the water. Click here for details.

Alchemy Climbing: June 2nd-August 1st, for ages 4-13. Campers will learn a range of skills from fundamental movement to projecting routes in the gym. Click here for details.

Southern Ball Academy: June 2nd-August 1st, for ages 7-13, Campers will learn different development skills regarding baseball and softball. Click herefor details.

Level Up Futbol: June 10th-August 2nd, for ages 5-14. Campers will learn the different soccer skills including tricky moves and dive into world cup showdowns. Click here for details.

Chiles High School: June 10th-July 11th, for ages 5-14th. The school is offering Tennis, Basketball, Volleyball, and Soccer camps throughout the summer. Click here for details.

Jarrett Baseball Camps at FSU: June 25th-August 2nd, for ages 6-18. There are several camps available based on age. Players will learn a variety of drills during sessions and be a part of daily competitions. Instructional Clinics will also be offered this Summer. Click here for details.

Maclay School: May 27th-August 1st, for students heading into Pre-k-12th grade. Over 120 different camps and courses are offered including courses in Art, Athletics, Academics, and more. Click here for details.

Impact Academy: Begins June 2nd, for children and teens with special needs, between the ages of 5-21. Campers will experience daily activities including music time, arts and crafts, dance parties, and more. Click here for details.

Camp Tesla: July 14-25th, for rising 6th-8th graders. Campers will be able to work on hands-on science and engineering projects, meet role models, and interact with scientists and engineers, all while learning about the MagLab and science across the world. Click here for details.

Camp Spark at Molab: May 27th-August 8th, for ages 5-8th grade. Campers will have the opportunity to explore science through creative play, experimentation, and inquiry-based learning experiences. Click here for details.

Camp Challenger: May 27th-August 8th, for students K-12. Camp offers a weeklong exploration of various captivating STEM subjects. Click here for details.

Florida Youth Conservation: June 2nd-August 1st, for students in 3rd-8th grade. Fish Camp is for beginners, where campers will learn how to begin their fishing skill set and learn all about the fundamentals of fishing. Adventures Camp focuses on four different activities: boating, fishing, wildlife discovery, and archery. Click herefor details.

O2B Kids: June-August, for students in 1st-8th grade. Campers will experience field trips, Specialty Classes, Character Education Activities, Daily Neighborhood Time, and more. Click here for details.

Rotary Youth Camp: July 6th-July 25th, for children with disabilities ages 6-23+. This year's theme is ‘Wildlife Wonders: Discover Nature's Secrets’ which will include great outdoor activities exploring and crafts. Click here for details.

Sue McCollum Community Center: June 2nd-August 1st, for ages 5-12. Campers will be able to enjoy several amenities including a 20-acre park area with a ballfield, playground, tennis courts, and a multipurpose center with a gymnasium and classrooms. Click herefor details.

Rethink Energy Florida: June 23rd-July 18th, for students in 3rd-6th grade. Campers will learn a broad understanding of environmental issues related to energy with topics that include agriculture, urban planning, water quality, and the impact of waste. Click here for details.

Tallahassee Museum: May 27th-August 8th, for students in 1st-9th grade. Campers will be able to enjoy different activities as well as use their creativity, critical thinking, and communication skills in daily lessons. Click here for details.

Florida A&M University: June-August, for students in elementary-high school. FAMU is offering a wide range of camps from STEM and arts to sports and leadership. Camps provide hands-on learning, expert instruction, and fun. Click here for details.

FSU College of Music: June 8th-July 5th, for students heading to 1st-12th grade. Several camps will be offered including Choral Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble, Piano Institute, Elementary Music, Middle School Band, High School Band, and more. Click here for details.

Camp Flastacowo: June 2nd-August 1st, for ages 8-14. Campers will learn how to kayak, sail, swim, participate in field games, outdoor education, and more. Click here for details.

4-H Camps in Wakulla County: June 9th-July 24th, for ages 8-12. Campers will experience hands-on activities that encourage creativity and teamwork. Click here for details.

For details on other camps including Lafayette Arts & Crafts, Tennis & Swim, and Summer Playgrounds click here.

South Georgia 2025 Summer Camps:

4-H Camps in Grady County: June 2nd-July 4th, for students in 4th-12th grade. They're offering three different camps, Cloverleaf, Junior, and Senior. Click here for details.

Decatur County: There are several camps from June-July for those ages 5-17, from sports to academics. Click here for details.

Oscar Jackson Outdoor Camp in Bainbridge: June 8th-27th, for ages 7-12. Campers will learn to cultivate useful outdoor skills and discover more about the nature surrounding the community. Click here for details.

Summer Service Camp in Thomas County: June 2nd-6th, for students in 6th-9th grade. Campers will earn service hours, make a difference in the community, and have fun. Click here for details.

YMCA Thomasville: May 27th-August 1st, for ages 5-14. There are several camps available including gymnastics, Archery, STEM, Sports, and more. Click here for details.

4-H Camps in Brooks County: June 2nd-July 4th, for students in 4th-12th grade. They're offering different camps including, Wilderness Challenge Camp, Cloverleaf, Junior, and Senior. Click herefor details.

O2B Kids in Valdosta: June-August, for students in 1st-8th grade. Campers will experience field trips, Specialty Classes, Character Education Activities, Daily Neighborhood Time, and more. Click here for details.

Valdosta State University: June 2nd-August 1st, for ages 6-11. Campers will engage in recreational activities and programs that are designed to encourage social growth and life skill development like teamwork, community building, positive competition, and healthy sportsmanship. Click here for more details.

