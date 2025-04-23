Spotty storm chances return for end of week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While we all need some rain, only a few will get storms through week's end.

Spotty storms are possible in our southeast Georgia neighborhoods Wednesday evening.

Not everyone will get storms, but those storms that do form could produce some gusty wind and hail.

Spotty storms have a chance of forming throughout the Big Bend and South Georgia to end the week.

Not everyone gets rain or storms, but they will be spotty over a larger area (meaning not just one neighborhood has a chance).

Most of us will stay dry even through Friday.

As for highs, they are going to be WARM!

Average highs this time of year are in the low 80s, but we will be in the upper 80s and low 90s!

Phew!

