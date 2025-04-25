Midday Update: FSU: One week later after shooting, Hope Florida investigation ends, Weekend Forecast, and more

Friday, April 25th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) ONE WEEK LATER: FSU students share how they're feeling following deadly campus shooting. Thursday marked one week since a gunman opened fire on the campus killing two, and injuring six others.

ONE WEEK ON: FSU students share how they're feeling following deadly campus shooting

2) Tallahassee Police Department answers questions regarding Florida State's suspected shooter,Phoenix Ikner. They say Ikner remains in the hospital with significant injuries after being shot in the jaw. The State Attorney’s Office will decided what charges he will face once released from the hospital.

3) Hope Florida controversy ends in legislative limbo after sparking political firestorm. The Florida House abruptly ended its investigation into Hope Florida, the welfare assistance program championed by First Lady Casey DeSantis. The probe had drawn scrutiny over allegations of money laundering and wire fraud involving some of the state’s top officials.

HOPE FLORIDA INVESTIGATION ENDS

4) Friday's Forecast:Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s and low 90s throughout the weekend with a chance of rain. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has your weekend forecast below.

Keeping temperatures WARM this weekend

