Keeping it hot and humid through the weekend... phew...

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Morning temperatures start in the 60s, and it only warms up from there!

Highs top out in the upper 80s and low 90s through the weekend. Keeping the humidity high, so it will feel sticky!

Shower chances remain low, but some spotty storms are possible as heat and humidity interact in our the Big Bend and South Georgia skies!

Spot shower chances are more likely Sunday, and spotty (20-30%) continue through next week.

We REALLY need the rain.

The latest drought monitor update has all of our neighborhoods in 'dry' conditions now.

