Midday Update: FSU linebacker walking again, LCS implements threat detection system, & more

Thursday, June 18th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Thursday forecast.

1) FSU linebacker walks without walker for the first time since drive-by shooting. Florida State football player Ethan Pritchard recently reached a major milestone in his recovery, taking his first steps without assistance.

FSU linebacker Ethan Pritchard walks without walker for first time since drive-by shooting

2) Leon County schools implements real-time threat detection system ahead fall 2026 semester. The new RADAR system combines AI cameras, digital mapping, and drones to deter threats and help first responders.

Leon County schools implements real-time threat detection system ahead fall 2026 semester

3) Everglades detention site winding down, but lawsuit pushes forward. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says detainees have been transferred from "Alligator Alcatraz". Environmental advocates say the move does not erase their legal case against the facility.

Everglades detention site may be winding down, but lawsuit pushes forward

4) ON THE ROAD: What makes Bainbridge special? Despite years of growth and new development, neighbors say the sense of hospitality in Bainbridge has not changed.

Bainbridge neighbors say community connection defines the city as it grows and welcomes new faces

5) Thursday Forecast: Our area is under a marginal (1 out of 5) risk for severe weather, due to the remnants of Arthur — now a post-tropical cyclone. We're expecting showers and thunder to start in the afternoon, and a flood threat will persist into the evening. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the forecast below.

First to Know Forecast: Remnants Of Arthur Arriving Thursday (6/18/2026)

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