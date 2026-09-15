Midday Update: FSU fires AD Alford, Vote to end Flock camera contract in Gadsden County, & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Tuesday, September 15th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Florida State fires athletics director Michael Alford. FSU President Richard McCullough appointed Bruce Warwick, currently senior associate athletics director, to serve as interim athletics director.

Florida State fires athletics director Michael Alford, Bruce Warwick takes over on interim basis

2) Gadsden County commissioners vote to end Flock camera contract. The decision affects 25 cameras connected to the system and will save the county $77,500 a year in recurring costs.

Gadsden County commissioners vote to end Flock camera contract, saving $77,500 a year

3) Climax City Council delays scheduling its 2027 budget workshop, calls special meeting to move forward. Only two of the council's four members were present, falling short of the three members needed for quorum.

Climax City Council delays scheduling its 2027 budget workshop, calls special meeting to move forward

4) DHS watchdog finds serious failures at Alligator Alcatraz. Gov. Ron DeSantis defended the operation Monday, saying it helped federal authorities deport people who otherwise could have returned to Florida communities.

DHS watchdog finds serious failures at Alligator Alcatraz

5) Friday Forecast: Highs this afternoon will be in the mid 90s, but we will cool off tomorrow as that high moves further East. Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - A Cool Down On The Way

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