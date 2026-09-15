First To Know Weather - A Cool Down On The Way

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Temperatures are in the low to mid 70s to start us off today. High pressure to our north is still influencing our weather. As a result we could get quite windy by the end of the day with a breeze from the northeast. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid 90s, but we will cool off tomorrow as that high moves further east.

The shower chances stay low, but they cannot be ruled out completely. However, these next few days look drier than the last. This means we may be able to rule them out until that high fully leaves by the end of the week.

The rain chances will become higher as an upper level low approaches for this weekend. As of now this does not look like a washout, but things can change so stick with us for updates.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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